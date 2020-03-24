Fresno County coronavirus cases hit the double digits

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The number of novel coronavirus cases in Fresno County is now double digits and counting.

Seven more were announced Monday, bringing the total to 13.

“The reason I tell people the numbers are going to rise, it’s just a fact and I don’t want to lie to people. I want us to know we have to be ready to expect that,” Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi said.

On Friday the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced the number of cases jumped from 3 to 6. By Monday they had more than doubled once more.

County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said they’re anticipating and preparing for more increases.

“We have plans in place for where we could be in a week, where we could be in 30 days. Our hospitals too are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best,” he said.

Of the now confirmed cases, six are travel-related, two are person-to-person and five remain under investigation.

“We’re still trying to figure out where those people contract the virus. We don’t know if was from travel or if it was from person-to-person spread. So that’s something we’re trying to get to the bottom of right now,” Magsig said.

Elected officials, like Karbassi and Magsig, continued to encourage people to wash their hands, and stay away from others whenever possible.

“It’s not just you having the virus, it’s you as an individual giving it to on average three other people, and those three giving it to three other people and that’s the exponential growth. That’s how this things gets out of our control,” Karbassi said.

Magsig said so far it seems as though people are taking the necessary precautions.

“I think one of the reasons we haven’t seen more cases in Fresno County is because the public has really done a great job responding to the fact that this is a virus that we have to take seriously,” he said.

Fresno health officials said they’re working closely with the State Department of Health as well as the CDC to monitor this situation.

