Fresno County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 82

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County is up to 82 Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health — a jump of 14 in a single day.

Of the total confirmed cases, health officials say 20 of them were travel-related, 14 were community transmission, 11 were due to close contact with an infected patient, and 37 are under investigation.

“What we understand is that these 82 cases are out of a denominator of at least 1600 cases that have been done,” said Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra.

