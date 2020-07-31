Fresno County cases over 14,000, 18 new deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 1,103 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, following a Friday update by the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the total number of cases is up to 14,439 and the total number in deaths is 138.

According to health officials, the number of active COVID-19 cases is 9,449 and the number of COVID-19 recoveries is 4,852.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

