Fresno County ag, food, education, childcare workers eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County residents who work in agriculture, food, education, and childcare will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1, according to Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Prado said restaurant workers and grocery workers fall into the food and agriculture group, and he recommended residents look at the state list to see who else would be eligible under this group.

Prado said those who are eligible on Monday could make appointments at the Fresno County vaccination sites, but added that the health department is working to set up closed clinics to target that population.

“We’re going to have closed sites, that means very targeted, looking at working with some educators in the rural areas,” Prado said.

Fresno County Public Health Director Dave Pomaville said Tuesday during the Board of Supervisors meeting that 161,315 doses had been administered in Fresno County — 110,424 first doses and 50,891 second doses.

Hundreds of more doses were being administered Tuesday at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedics site in Fresno.

“If you were to go online today, you could schedule out through this week, and by the end of today. if not tomorrow, you’ll be able to start scheduling for the beginning of next week,” Rick Lembo, the director of sports medicine at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics, said.

The best way to sign up for that site is through their website, Lembo said. For this week, those 65 and older and healthcare workers are eligible. But starting Monday, Prado said those who work in food, agriculture, education, and childcare will be able to make appointments at the county sites like Sierra Pacific Orthopedics and the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced several efforts to get Central Valley residents vaccinated, including a 58% increase in allocations to the Central Valley. Prado said they’ll have a better idea on Thursday for what that means for the county.

“Whenever we have an increase in doses, that is good for our community. That is good for Fresno County, and we have the partners to actually deliver on those doses,” Prado said.

Mary Kay Toyne, a retired registered nurse and Clovis resident, got the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics.

“I really try to tell people and I firmly believe this. It’s not just about us, it’s about protecting ourselves but the rest of the community too. I look at it as it’s not just about me,” Toyne said.

Prado said there are still slots open for appointments at the Fresno Fairgrounds for the end of the week. Those 65 and older are eligible and can sign up at myturn.ca.gov.