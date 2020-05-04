Fresno County announces one new COVID-19 related death, adds 39 new cases — now at 672

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials on Monday added 39 new COVID-19 cases — bringing the county’s total to 672 cases in all. It was also announced that another person has died of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

Health officials also announced 13 more people had recovered — bring recovery totals to 236.

An 89-year-old man who was a nursing home resident has died according to Fresno County health officials. Nine people in total have now died of COVID-19 in the county.

Out of the 672 cases, 108 of those people were hospitalized at some point.

Additionally, 39 cases were of people aged 17 and younger, 341 cases were aged 18-49, 173 cases were 50-64, and 119 cases were of people aged 65 and older.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

