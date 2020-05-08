Fresno County adds 28 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new recoveries

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 28 cases of COVID-19 were added to Fresno County’s total number Friday, following an update from the Department of Public Health.

According to health officials, the total case number stands at 841.

Fresno County Department of Public Health also revealed that the number of recoveries went up by the same amount. Friday’s figures show 28 recoveries, making 307 total.

Of the 307 total cases, health officials say 44 are travel related, 337 are community spread, 352 are due to close contact, and 108 remain under investigation.

The number of deaths reported remains at nine.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

