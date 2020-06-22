Fresno County adds 240 new cases of COVID-19; positive cases drop below 8%

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced on Monday one more death and 240 new cases of COVID-19.
The new cases come as Fresno County added a large number of tests over the weekend, and the percentage of positive cases dropped below the 8% marker the state has asked counties to meet.
The positive cases in the county stands at 3,485 — and the death toll at 67.
Health officials also said 32 more people had recovered from the virus — with total recoveries in the county now at 970 people.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
