Breaking News
Fresno County judge extends zero bail amid COVID-19 quarantine in Fresno jail

Fresno County adds 240 new cases of COVID-19; positive cases drop below 8%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced on Monday one more death and 240 new cases of COVID-19.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The new cases come as Fresno County added a large number of tests over the weekend, and the percentage of positive cases dropped below the 8% marker the state has asked counties to meet.

The positive cases in the county stands at 3,485 — and the death toll at 67.

Health officials also said 32 more people had recovered from the virus — with total recoveries in the county now at 970 people.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know