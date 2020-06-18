Fresno County adds 158 new COVID-19 cases: more than 3,000 cases total

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 158 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fresno County, following a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of contracted coronavirus cases in the county now stands at 3,058.

Health officials also reported one new COVID-19 related death, to make a new total of 62 patients who have passed away due to the virus.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the county is up to 33.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

