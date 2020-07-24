Fresno councilmember partners with several agencies to give face masks to seniors

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez partnered with several agencies to provide free face masks to senior citizens.

Dozens of them got a free face covering Thursday morning at the Senior Citizens Village.

“I heard they were giving these away so decided to come over and get one,” happily said senior Peter Grajiola.

Council member Luis Chavez partnered with Caglia Environmental, Tradecraft Farms, Fresno Chamber of Commerce, Royal Oak Strategies, and Olympic Property Services to make the giveaway possible.

A total of 5,000 N95 masks were given out to senior citizens in different senior homes throughout southeast Fresno.

“We know right now with the numbers going up our senior citizens still have to go out and do their basic shopping, they go to grocery stores, they go to hardware stores and so it’s important for them to have that protection,” said Council member Chavez.

Chavez said he wants to make sure older adults have the appropriate tools necessary to protect themselves.

“We know that times are tough right now a lot of our seniors are on fixed income and so we wanted to make sure that they have access to really good quality equipment,” Chavez added.

“As long as we follow the rules, keep our distance wear the mask we are good. We will see the next tomorrow we will continue to see more and more tomorrows,” added Grajiola.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.