KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Fresno councilmember partners with several agencies to give face masks to seniors

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez partnered with several agencies to provide free face masks to senior citizens. 

Dozens of them got a free face covering Thursday morning at the Senior Citizens Village. 

“I heard they were giving these away so decided to come over and get one,” happily said senior Peter Grajiola.

Council member Luis Chavez partnered with Caglia Environmental, Tradecraft Farms, Fresno Chamber of Commerce, Royal Oak Strategies, and Olympic Property Services to make the giveaway possible. 

A total of 5,000 N95 masks were given out to senior citizens in different senior homes throughout southeast Fresno. 

“We know right now with the numbers going up our senior citizens still have to go out and do their basic shopping, they go to grocery stores, they go to hardware stores and so it’s important for them to have that protection,” said Council member Chavez. 

Chavez said he wants to make sure older adults have the appropriate tools necessary to protect themselves. 

“We know that times are tough right now a lot of our seniors are on fixed income and so we wanted to make sure that they have access to really good quality equipment,” Chavez added. 

“As long as we follow the rules, keep our distance wear the mask we are good. We will see the next tomorrow we will continue to see more and more tomorrows,” added Grajiola. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.