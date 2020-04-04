Fresno Convention Center to become makeshift hospital in order to alleviate emergency rooms

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Convention Center will be turned into a makeshift hospital in the next couple of days in order to alleviate some emergency rooms.

The county is expecting 250 beds, medical equipment and protective gear in the next couple of days.

“We’re doing everything we can to be proactive, anticipate what’s needed and put things in place before they’re actually needed,” said Jordan Scott, the public information officer for Fresno County.

He said some details are still in the works but that it’s important for them to be prepared for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Those beds are going to have to be staffed by local medical providers, so this is an ongoing effort to make sure that we have all our resources in place,” he said.

All 250 beds may not end up in the Fresno Convention Center. Scott said the county is working with other counties in the Valley to determine where to best allocate those resources.

“We’re also working really closely with our healthcare providers here locally and with our neighbors as well because we’re all fighting this, we’re all in this together to meet the needs of our community,” Scott said.

The hope is that the beds won’t have to be used, but Scott said they’re doing all that they can to be well prepared.

“We’re trying to tackle this across not only our region but our neighbors as well because we’re all fighting this, we’re all in this together to meet the needs of our community,” he said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.