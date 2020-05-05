Fresno City College new testing site for COVID-19 officially open

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The new high-tech COVID-19 testing site is now open at Fresno City College.

The testing is being run by a company that set up testing sites in other cities around the state. Right now, the only test being done are by appointment only.

Fresno County officials tell us Monday was more of a ‘soft run’ and they only tested a few. But they say the plans are to start testing as many as 132 people a day.

A woman we spoke with says she’s relieved Fresno finally has this testing site.

“This is a huge step forward I think,” said Candice Pendergrass, who came to the college to get tested for COVID-19.

This new site was announced on Friday. It’s one of 80 testing sites powered through a partnership with OptumServe.

“This is not a county facility or a county site, though we are closely collaborating with the state and with the contractors to best meet the needs of our community,” said Jordan Scott, public information officer for the County of Fresno.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health says 1,500 people need to be tested per-day in order for us to get back to some kind of normalcy.

Here at the college they will be testing about 132 people. It’s by appointment only and you can register online.

“Sign yourself up, answer three questions and then they send you a patient ID and you can schedule a time to come down, they only let one person in the whole entire time gym at a time, so it’s very safe and they’re disinfecting the chair you sit in and it was really simple,” Pendergrass said.

She was one of few who had an appointment to get tested. Pendergrass says she’s been caring for a family member who’s experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

She says they have not been able to get tested until now.

“To find out about this that it’s open today, we jumped right on it, it’s just a lot of peace of mind,” Pendergrass said.

Pendergass and others tested here should get their results back within 48 hours.

“I mean just knowing if we hadn’t been able to come here today to get tested we would never know,” she said.

We spoke with the college, because this is their main gym, if and when school goes back into session, officials are looking at other possible locations if they have to relocate the testing site.

