Fresno City College closes campus after student exposed to COVID-19 patient

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After a student was exposed to a COVID-19 patient, Fresno City College will close its campus for one week, the college said Monday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“As a precaution, we are closing Fresno City College today and for the rest of the week pending test results of a student who was exposed to a COVID-19 patient outside of the Central Valley,” the college said.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has not confirmed that the student has the virus but is recommending self-isolation.

“We are closing the campus for the rest of this week pending test results,” the college said. “We are monitoring the situation and in close communication with county officials.

Fresno City College announced last week in-person classes were suspended but that the campus itself would remain open to the public.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

President Donald Trump on Monday made the recommendation that social gatherings did not exceed 10 people.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.