Fresno Chaffee Zoo to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo will temporarily close its doors to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The zoo’s closure is set to take place until the end of March, said Mark Standriff, spokesman for the City of Fresno.

Zoo officials say all programs and events are canceled or will be postponed. Full refunds will be available.

The zoo says to call 559-498-5910 to be directed to the department that can assist you with any questions you may have.

City and zoo leadership will reassess the closure at the end of March.





