COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno businesses bracing for coronavirus related closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno’s city leaders upped the ante once more Wednesday in hopes of fighting the spread of the coronavirus, ordering the closure of many businesses across the city.

“I actually had an appointment tomorrow, but (my barber) let me know, ‘Come down here, we can’t do it (tomorrow),'” Chris Gonzales said.

Gonzales squeezed in one last haircut at Dope Barbershop before an order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday which requires businesses deemed “non-essential” to close down through the end of the month.

Shop owner Vince Cortez said he and his employees are in a bit of a panic.

“Barbers live on their cuts. We’re not paid hourly, so it’s going to affect these guys big time. We rely on our appointments, walk-ins. So shutting down for two weeks, it’s going to hurt,” he said.

The city said only businesses people rely on in their day-to-day life can stay open. Restaurants are included – but must be take-out only.

“I feel very blessed today because my business is open,” Neal Roach owner of Premo Pizza said, but also said this is still a difficult time.

“I’m still only a year and a half old. I’m still a beginning business where I’m not making a lot of profit. We’re still struggling where we’re trying to make it out there,” he said.

The restaurant’s dining room and bar now closed. Roach said alcohol alone accounts for 30-percent of his sales.

The economic impact of the order has business owners weighing options.

“We’re probably going to have to do some house calls. We have a lot of our clientele that have asked ‘Can you come to the house and do it?'” Cortez said.

“If everybody can just help out local businesses and do their part we’ll be fine and we’ll be able to make it through,” Roach said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.