FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Air travel has taken a hit during the pandemic. But as the industry starts to recover, the fresno airport is taking steps to protect passengers and employees.

We spoke to the top official at Fresno Yosemite International Airport to learn more about the new health and safety measures now in place.​

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.