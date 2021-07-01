Fresno adds walk-up COVID-19 testing kiosks – Health department says COVID is not over

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The State of California is distributing COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout the state. This week, two were set up in Fresno’s Arbor Faire and Broadway Faire shopping center parking lots.

“Probably wondering why–you know, we’re into vaccination now. Let’s just remember, this pandemic is not over, people are still getting infected with COVID-19, especially those who haven’t been vaccinated,” said Leticia Berber, a Health Educator for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The Department of Public Health says around fifty percent of Fresno County residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination administered which is below what the county had hoped for. These kiosks are in place to give the community more options.

“So, this is a very unique opportunity for Fresno County, we welcome any resources that we can get in order to identify those that are worried about am I infected, am I not infected, should I get vaccinated, what are my options,” said Berber.

With the Delta variant spreading it’s vital people opt to get the potential life-saving shots, but kiosk operators recognize the realities of vaccine hesitancy in the Valley.

“We know that not a lot of people are going to get vaccinated and that’s okay, everybody has their opinion, but we want to be accessible just so we can get people tested so that we can make sure that we can at least do our part in helping to slow down COVID,” said Evelyn Vargas, a Fields Op for the Curative, Fresno kiosk location.

Even though numbers have been trending in the right direction that could change quickly.

“Our numbers for COVID-19 positive have been going down. We have maybe eleven per day. What does that mean, does that mean the pandemic is over? Of course not, the virus is still around,” said Berber.

The whole process takes about five minutes and are walk-up — appointments are optional. COVID-19 test results should be available within 24 to 72 hours.

The kiosks are available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.