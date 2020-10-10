Free PPE offered to small businesses in Fresno to stay afloat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Small businesses in the Fresno area are getting access to free PPE.

Nathan Ahle is the President and CEO of Fresno Chamber of Commerce. Ahle said this program is funded locally but through the state.

“This is a program of the state that they are working with business groups up and down the state of California to try and get PPE in the hands of small businesses as soon as possible,” said Ahle.

Ahle said one million medical masks and 50,000 hand sanitizers were purchased by the state.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said this is a game changer for small businesses trying to stay afloat.

“To help our small businesses this is one major effort in that direction but there is many more. But the city will work closely and unitedly with the chamber with the goal of turning our economy around,” said Brand.

Starting next week PPE will be available for pick up from the chamber of commerce Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For businesses to qualify they need to show up with documents proving they have fewer than 100 employees.

Sherry Neil with Fresno County EDC said it’s been tough for smaller businesses to get their hands on these products and she is hopeful this will help them stay open.

“For those businesses that are currently open and those who are planning to reopen this project is another at that we can ensure that they stay open or reopen safely,”

“To take a 30- or 40-day supply at no charge to them to help keep them their customers and employees safe while navigating through this pandemic,” said Neil.

The chamber said they are working on setting up mobile distribution events as well.

