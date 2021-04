FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The VA Central California Health Care System is offering free one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines for veterans, their spouses, and caregivers on Monday.

The clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clovis Rodeo Hall.

RELATED: ‘We want to keep people safe’: Clovis Rodeo to return, vaccine or negative test required for entry

For more information about the vaccines click here.