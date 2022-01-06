Free COVID-19 tests available at these Fresno Unified schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 rapid test kits for Fresno Unified students will be free to pick up starting Friday, according to the school district.

District officials say the curbside rapid test pickup is in preparation for the start of school on Tuesday. The kits will be available for pickup between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following schools:

  • Bullard: North Parking Lot
  • Gaston: Main Drop Off Area
  • Fresno High: Echo Street in front of the Library
  • Hoover: North Parking Lot
  • McLane: Main Drop Off Area
  • Roosevelt: Cedar Ave. Parking Lot
  • Sunnyside: South Parking Lot

The district is encouraging all students to take a rapid test before returning to campus.

