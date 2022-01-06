Free COVID-19 tests available at these Fresno Unified schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 rapid test kits for Fresno Unified students will be free to pick up starting Friday, according to the school district.

District officials say the curbside rapid test pickup is in preparation for the start of school on Tuesday. The kits will be available for pickup between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following schools:

Bullard: North Parking Lot

Gaston: Main Drop Off Area

Fresno High: Echo Street in front of the Library

Hoover: North Parking Lot

McLane: Main Drop Off Area

Roosevelt: Cedar Ave. Parking Lot

Sunnyside: South Parking Lot

The district is encouraging all students to take a rapid test before returning to campus.