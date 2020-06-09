Free COVID-19 testing and face mask giveaway in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Several local organizations will be partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing and giveaway face masks in southwest Fresno, this Saturday.
The testing will be provided at the Westside Church of God located at 1422 W. California Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers say appointments are not required but testing will only be for individuals over the age of 10.
Click here for more information.
