Free bus rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Transit services in Tulare County will be offering free bus rides on existing bus routes to COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting March 16.

This free service is being offered by Tulare County Area Transit buses, as well as city transit services in Visalia, Porterville, Tulare, and Dinuba.

Passengers going to their vaccination appointment must let the bus driver know as soon as they board and show proof of a vaccination appointment confirmation for that day. Riders can present their confirmations on their cell phones or bring a printout of the vaccination appointment confirmation.

However, the free rides do not apply to Dial-A-Ride services.