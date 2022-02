Photo of Sgt. Arthur Duron provided by the Fowler Police Department.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sergeant with the Fowler Police Department has passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The department announced that Sergeant Arthur Duron passed away on Wednesday.

“Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time,” officials wrote in a press release.

Duron was a 14-year veteran of the Fowler Police Department.