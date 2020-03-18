Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County has confirmed its fourth case of novel coronavirus, according to an announcement made on the Health & Human Services Agency’s Facebook page.

In the video posted Tuesday evening, health officials say the unidentified person had traveled outside of the United States and arrived back in the area on Mar. 13. The person had been in self-quarantine since returning to Tulare County and made arrangements to be tested. That test for COVID-19 later turned up positive.

Of the four cases in Tulare County, Health and Human Services says three are exhibiting mild symptoms and are in self-quarantine at home, while the fourth is being treated in the hospital with an acute illness.

