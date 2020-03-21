Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tulare County, total up to 11

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tulare County.
Friday’s announcement by Tulare County Health and Human Services bring the number of cases in the county to 11.
RELATED: Tulare County confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 7
Officials say the four new cases were all either in contact with other confirmed cases or travelers. All are at home under self-isolation.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
“It’s important at this time that our community heed the governor’s order to shelter-at-home and ensure they’re only leaving their homes to access essential services,” said Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.