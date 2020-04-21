Live Now
Four deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Tulare County, 14 more cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Tulare County bringing the total to 22 while cases jump 14 to 436 according to the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.

The agency reports the 292 of the cases are attributed to person to person contact. 26 of the cases are travel-related, and 118 are under investigation.

Additionally, seven people infected with COVID-19 have recovered bringing the total to 62.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

