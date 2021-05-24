Foster Farms facing COVID-19 fines of over $100K

LIVINGSTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Foster Farms plant in Livingston has been cited by Cal/OSHA, along with four staffing agencies, for not protecting workers from COVID-19.
According to the state agency, it opened its inspection after receiving notification that an employee had died from COVID-19 complications. It later determined that Foster Farms and one of its staffing agencies did not report in a timely fashion the COVID-19 fatality as required.
Cal/OSHA also says there were serious violations related to injury and illness prevention programs.
According to a Cal/OSHA statement issued Monday, Foster Poultry Farms food processing is facing a fine of $103,100, and Foster Poultry Farms food logistics is facing a fine of $78,400.
In a statement, Foster Farms says it intends to appeal the ruling.