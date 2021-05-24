Foster Farms facing COVID-19 fines of over $100K

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, a truck enters the Foster Farms processing plant, in Livingston, Calif. A court says the chicken processing plant in central California that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders. A judge in Merced County on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, granted a temporary restraining order sought by a union against Foster Farms. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LIVINGSTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Foster Farms plant in Livingston has been cited by Cal/OSHA, along with four staffing agencies, for not protecting workers from COVID-19.

According to the state agency, it opened its inspection after receiving notification that an employee had died from COVID-19 complications. It later determined that Foster Farms and one of its staffing agencies did not report in a timely fashion the COVID-19 fatality as required.

Cal/OSHA also says there were serious violations related to injury and illness prevention programs.

According to a Cal/OSHA statement issued Monday, Foster Poultry Farms food processing is facing a fine of $103,100, and Foster Poultry Farms food logistics is facing a fine of $78,400.

In a statement, Foster Farms says it intends to appeal the ruling.