Foster Farms employees in Fresno receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A select number of Foster Farms’ employees at the plant on Cherry Avenue in Fresno received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Foster Farms’ Ira Brill said the goal is to vaccinate all 1,000 workers who work at the plant. The doses are from the Fresno County Department of Public Health and Vons Pharmacy administered them.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health allocated 3,000 doses for those who work in food and agriculture and began the initiative last week.

Brill said in a survey they conducted, about 850 workers at the plant said they would take the vaccine. Clinics at the plant will continue throughout the week.

The Foster Farms plant on Cherry Avenue faced an outbreak in December. Brill said about 200 employees tested positive for the virus at that plant toward the end of last year.

Production superintendent Severiano Solorzano received the first dose Tuesday.

“Fortunate. Very fortunate. Excited. I’m the third in my family to get it. I feel safer,” Solorzano said.

Solorzano said it’s a relief for his employees as well.

“My daughter was affected, but a bunch of my employees were affected. It’s a terrible disease to have,” he said. “They were willing to take it and they know they’re going to be safer out there with the rest of the employees.”

Food and agricultural workers are considered more vulnerable due to many working in close quarters and living in multigenerational households.

Brill said they’re working with county health departments and state officials to try to get more doses for their other plants.

“We think it’s very important that all agricultural workers be vaccinated because let’s face it, these are the people that are putting the food on our table every day,” Brill said.