Forever 21 closing stores nationwide to help slow spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fashion retailer Forever 21 is temporarily closing its stores nationwide in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email sent to customers Wednesday, stores are not planned to re-open until Mar. 30.

“Forever 21 cares deeply about our employees, customers and the community at large. In an effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to close our stores effective tonight.”

Forever 21 has Central Valley locations in Fresno, Visalia, and Tulare.

