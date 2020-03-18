FoodMaxx, Lucky, and Save Mart hiring in response to COVID-19 needs

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to increasing needs spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Save Mart and Foodmaxx stores are hiring more employees.

The two stores are run by the same company and it has openings for close to 1,000 employees throughout California and northern Nevada.

They’re also looking for employees for their warehouses in Merced and Roseville.

This includes in-store positions, drivers, and warehouse team members. Search here for information about what jobs are available in each location.

