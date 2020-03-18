COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

FoodMaxx, Lucky, and Save Mart hiring in response to COVID-19 needs

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
grocery store

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to increasing needs spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Save Mart and Foodmaxx stores are hiring more employees.

The two stores are run by the same company and it has openings for close to 1,000 employees throughout California and northern Nevada.

They’re also looking for employees for their warehouses in Merced and Roseville. 

This includes in-store positions, drivers, and warehouse team members. Search here for information about what jobs are available in each location.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know