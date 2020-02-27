First possible ‘community spread’ coronavirus case reported in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff at UC Davis Medical Center have been warned about a patient with coronavirus being treated at their Sacramento County facility, according to an internal memo viewed by YourCentralValley.com.

Officials have confirmed one person from Solano County has been diagnosed with the first possible case of novel coronavirus to be transmitted person-to-person in California.

The memo says the patient has been there since Feb. 19 and was transferred from another hospital in the region, before the coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed on Sunday.

Experts like Dean Blumberg from the UC Davis Children’s Hospital says we may see more “community spread” cases in the upcoming days and weeks.

“I really think that is the tip of the iceberg, and we are really missing a lot of cases because we are not testing milder or asymptomatic patients,” said Blumberg.

The CDC says in this particular case the patient had no known exposure to the virus through travel or direct contact with an exposed person.

“Here we have a patient who did not travel to China did not travel to be at risk, had no known contact with a traveler from China, did not travel to an area to be at risk,” Blumberg says.

While this is the first reported case of its kind in the state officials say California is prepared and is working to trace the point of contact.

“We know that coronavirus is more commonly transmitted in the winter, and so sometime in the spring, April or May this may die down for the summer and we will see what happens next winter,” said Blumberg.

