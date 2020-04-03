First COVID-19 death reported in Fresno County; now 100 cases in county

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County announced Friday there are now 100 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

County health officials also reported the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

No other information was immediately available.

COVID-19 resource links:

