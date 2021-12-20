First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in Fresno County, officials say

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – The first known case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Officials say a traveler returning to Fresno County tested positive for the variant on December 10.

The patient was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot at the time they were infected and is currently in isolation at their home.

Health officials are now working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the patient.

In the meantime, officials are urging residents to get their vaccine and booster shots.

“The best prevention method and protection against COVID-19 is vaccination. Getting your booster when you are eligible is particularly important for preventing Omicron,” the health department wrote in a press release.

Residents can make an appointment at hundreds of vaccination sites across the county.