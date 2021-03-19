First cases of UK COVID-19 variant reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The first cases of a COVID-19 variant have been confirmed to be found in Fresno County, health officials reported Friday.

Three individuals in Fresno County tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19. These cases of the B.1.17 variant are the first indication of COVID-19 variants in Fresno County.

Recently officials from the Fresno County Department of Public Health have expressed a need to determine which COVID-19 variants could be spreading locally.

“Obviously this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said. “There’s probably many more cases of these variant strains that are causing COVID cases here in Fresno County.”

