First case of Delta variant COVID-19 identified in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Tulare County announced Thursday that they have identified and confirmed the first known case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in a county resident.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, it was identified through genomic sequencing.

Health officials say that there is evidence that the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is associated with increased transmission of COVID-19 and may have a moderately decreased response to antibody treatments against the virus.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The agency adds that initial studies show that the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do provide a strong protection from emerging variants.