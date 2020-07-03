First case of community transmission and 28th case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The first case of COVID-19 community transmission associated with Mariposa County has been diagnosed, according to health officials.

Dr. Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County Health Officer, said in a Facebook Live video on Friday that the 28th case of COVID-19 in the county is a 37-year-old man who tested positive Thursday. Officials say he recognized his symptoms quickly and was tested.

“We were able to rapidly go into contract tracing mode, identify all of his contacts and put those folks into quarantine. So that means at this point in time, we’ve cut off that chain of transmission, however, it does suggest that we’ve got some degree of community transmission in the community, in Mariposa so we have to be very aware, very vigilant.” Dr. Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County Health Officer

Dr. Sergienko says the infection happened at Lake McClure when the man was in close contact with another boater.

Additionally another person previously diagnosed with COVID-19 has been hospitalized again. Officials say the 79-year-old woman had been released from the hospital after her symptoms had improved. After her symptoms worsened again, she was reevaluated and readmitted to the hospital.

The woman represents the 19th case of COVID-19 in the county and the third hospitalization associated with the disease.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

