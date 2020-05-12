First 2 California counties get OK to more quickly reopen

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first two California counties received state approval Tuesday to more quickly reopen some services as officials gradually relax restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The California Department of Public Health posted documents from Butte and El Dorado counties on its website with a note that those counties can move more quickly through Stage 2 opening sectors once state guidance is posted for that sector.

Health officials in each county attested that they have had little local impact from the pandemic and can handle any new cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday was expected to outline new areas that can begin reopening with less restriction.

