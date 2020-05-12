First 2 California counties get OK to more quickly reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first two California counties received state approval Tuesday to more quickly reopen some services as officials gradually relax restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The California Department of Public Health posted documents from Butte and El Dorado counties on its website with a note that those counties can move more quickly through Stage 2 opening sectors once state guidance is posted for that sector.

Health officials in each county attested that they have had little local impact from the pandemic and can handle any new cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday was expected to outline new areas that can begin reopening with less restriction.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know