Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Tulare County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Tulare County have confirmed the fifth positive case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said the fifth patient is over 65-years-old and caught novel coronavirus through person-to-person spread.

“The public health branch has begun their investigation, and no new contacts have been identified.”

Tulare County Health and Human Services also provided an update on the fourth case of COVID-19, which was announced Tuesday. The individual has been identified as an adult between the ages of 18-25 who traveled to Europe. The patient continues to self-quarantine.

As of Wednesday, the State of California has 598 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

