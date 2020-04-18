COVID-19 Information

Ferrari to produce respirator valves, fittings for face masks

(CNN Newsource) — Ferrari is helping to support Italian health care facilities in their battle against COVID-19.

The Italian sports car maker will now produce respirator valves and fittings for protective face masks where it usually produces car prototypes using thermoplastic components.

In the next few days, Ferrari says it will manufacture hundreds of the essential health care items.

The equipment will be distributed to various Italian hospitals in Bergamo, Genoa, and Modena.

Italy was one the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus.

