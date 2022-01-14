FCDPH plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable population

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Young woman holding self testing self-administrated swab and medical tube for Coronavirus covid-19, before being self tested at home (Getty)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Health announced they will be handing out COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable populations of Fresno County.

Health officials will be giving out 37,000 iHealth at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to residents through a new program.

The Fresno County Internal Services Department and Graphic Communication Services will be assisting the FCDPH in ordering the kits for those who are in vulnerable zip codes throughout the county.

Community-based organizations will also serve as distribution points for the test kits.

The at-home tests will augment other supported testing initiatives such as the OptumServe testing sites, area pharmacies, and community testing events.

For more information on local COVID-19 testing resources, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am