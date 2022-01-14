FCDPH plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable population

Young woman holding self testing self-administrated swab and medical tube for Coronavirus covid-19, before being self tested at home (Getty)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Health announced they will be handing out COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable populations of Fresno County.

Health officials will be giving out 37,000 iHealth at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to residents through a new program.

The Fresno County Internal Services Department and Graphic Communication Services will be assisting the FCDPH in ordering the kits for those who are in vulnerable zip codes throughout the county.

Community-based organizations will also serve as distribution points for the test kits.

The at-home tests will augment other supported testing initiatives such as the OptumServe testing sites, area pharmacies, and community testing events.

For more information on local COVID-19 testing resources, you can visit their website.