Farmworkers, teachers, grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno, California (KGPE) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fresno County reached an all-time high Tuesday with 686 patients.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he expects the vaccine rollout to speed up in the new year.

“As we move through January, we want to see things accelerate and we want to see things go much faster,” said Newsom.

Phase 1-A of vaccinations is underway. It includes healthcare workers, residents, and staff at skilled nursing facilities.

Next, will be Phase 1-B Tier One. Fresno County health officials expect the reach that phase by March. It includes people 75 years and older, workers in education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.

Fresno Unified School Board Member and Executive Director of Cultiva La Salud Genoveva Islas says she wants to encourage teachers to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available. She adds that the reopening of schools will only come once cases come down in the county – and the vaccine is a great preventative measure.

“Until we can get the number of cases in our community down to where it’s considered to be a bit more safe. We’re going continue to work with all caution and protecting our students and our staff, so we won’t reopen until we’re in a better position,” said Islas.

Also included in Phase 1-B Tier One is roughly 200,000 agricultural workers in the Central Valley – a logistical challenge.

“It’s going to be the logistics of administering the vaccine out there and making it to where the workers can go get it at a clinic or medical facilities that are available for these workers,” said Nisei Farmers League President Manuel Cunha.

Cunha is advocating the vaccine go to ag workers but says there’s distrust, conspiracy theories and fear of immigration status to overcome.

“Whatever it takes for us to protect them and provide the vaccine we’re going to fight for it,” said Cunha.

“I would want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. In particular, people of color because this has a promise to really keep us well and prevent the continuing trend of people becoming sick and dying in our communities,” said Islas.