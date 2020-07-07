Family member of Fresno County Correctional Officer speaks out after coronavirus outbreak at county jail

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) — Things have been challenging for Desiree Genera and her Husband Miguel Cisneros since he tested positive for the coronavirus on June 25th. Cisneros is a Fresno County Jail Correctional Officer who tested positive for coronavirus after the recent outbreak at the jail.

“You know all of our lives are at risk here you know that the officers have families and have to come back to their homes and we all socialize together because they have to come home,” said Genera.

Genera said she and her husband believe he may have caught the coronavirus at work and says it’s hard to social distance. Now they are both at home isolated away from their kids.

“I really want to emphasize the protocols, I am not going to lie, I asked my husband be honest with me how many times have you guys ever sat down and had a company meeting to show you how to put the PPE equipment on and how to use it,” said Genera.

Genera said her husband claimed they did not have an official meeting on the protocols in place. Genera said her husband could face additional risk because he had a history with asthma as a child. Genera said she has showed symptoms but because they were mild she decided to self isolate with her husband and has not been tested yet.

Currently the Fresno County Jail has more than 600 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The jail has also had more than 30 correctional staff employees test positive for the virus as well.

Fresno County Sheriff spokesperson Tony Botti said they are doing the best they can with what they have.

“It is something we are definitely taking seriously we have test available to inmates and to our staff and they are immediately taken off of work if they do test positive,” said Botti.

Botti said they have beebn rapidly testing inmates and offer testing for correctional staff who feel sick along with providing them with PPE.

“Right now we haven’t gotten any reports back that anybody is deathly ill or anything like that so it’s encouraging to know that the symptoms tend to be on the more mild side,” said Botti.

