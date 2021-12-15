EXEMPT: These 3 counties spared from California’s new mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) — The statewide indoor mask mandate that resumed Wednesday in California does not apply to three Bay Area counties.

The counties of San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Marin were granted special permissions from the state to keep their local health orders in place. The statewide health order started Dec. 15 and is set to continue until Jan. 15.

In San Francisco County, stable cohorts of 100% fully vaccinated people in select settings such as workspaces and gyms will continue to be allowed to remove masks when necessary safety measures have been met.

In Contra Costa County, the Health Services department says the new statewide masking order does not affect that county as there is already a local masking order in place. That means exemptions remain in place for spaces not open to the general public, including gyms, offices, indoor college classes, and religious services.

In Marin County, the Department of Health and Human Services says that the county’s indoor mask mandate carves out exemptions for various settings as well.

Even though the mask mandate applies to even vaccinated people, the health officials are still encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19, according to the California health department data from Nov. 21-27, 2021.