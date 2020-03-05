‘Everybody knows about it’; local support for the Governor’s coronavirus declaration

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom after the first person in the state died from the new coronavirus.

The five-page proclamation includes provisions that protect consumers against price gouging, allows health care workers to come from out of state to help at health care facilities, and it gives health care facilities flexibility in planning for incoming patients. Health officials said the whole idea is preparation for if or when there’s an outbreak.

“I was telling my wife earlier today, there’s not that many people flying. My plane coming here from Dallas is normally full, today probably only 60 or 70 percent full,” said Fresno resident and frequent flier Joe Avila.

Avila thinks the state of emergency is a positive move if it helps the state prepare and spread awareness about the complex virus.

“Everybody knows about it, they are aware of it, along with the state of emergency people get more cautious, not only of themselves but people around them,” said Avila.

Fresno Ag Hardware remains out of most masks – staff don’t know when they will restock.

“Nobody has the product. Maybe on the internet people have it but local stores, we don’t have the product,” said Fresno Ag Hardware’s Pat Marchese.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra warns that during a state of emergency it is illegal to price gouge. Violators could face a year in jail or up to $15,000 in fines.

