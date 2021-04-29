Emergency-use COVID-19 tents taken down at Porterville’s Sierra View Medical Center

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Emergency-use tents put up installed outside Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were removed, according to an announcement Thursday, following a drop in the number of cases, according to officials.

The medical center adds that the move was made in alignment with new state guidelines and recommendations.

According to Sierra View Medical Center, the temporary tents were first installed to meet social separation requirements from the CDC, and were used as a pre-screening area for patients before they entered the medical center.

Staff from the emergency department is now screening patients inside the building.