Drop in breast cancer screenings during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — October is breast cancer awareness month. One study shows that breast and cervical cancer screenings dropped 94% in March in the United States.

In June, breast cancer screenings were still 29% below pre-COVID-19 levels. So are doctors still seeing a reduced number of screenings?

Dr. Dana Smetherman, Chair of the American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Commission, talked to us, to give us the answer.

For more information on breast cancer awareness, you can visit https://www.acraccreditation.org/mammography-saves-lives

