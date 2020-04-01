DIY: How to make a homemade face mask

COVID-19 Information

by: Alyssa Orange

Posted: / Updated:

The shortage of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in stores are forcing some health care providers and facilities in public health to get creative.

Watch this step by step tutorial by staff at Life Styles, Inc. showing you how you can make your own face mask with products you can find in your house.

What you will need:

  • #4 & #2 coffee filters
  • Paper clips
  • Scotch or masking tape
  • Any kind of elastic band
  • Stapler

