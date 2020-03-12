Disneyland theme parks to close in Anaheim starting Friday because of coronavirus concerns

In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with “Paint the Night,” the first all-LED parade at the resort; “Disneyland Forever,” a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of “World of Color” that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Disney announced Thursday that it’s closing Disneyland and California Adventure Park from Saturday through the end of the month due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that “Disney made the right call in the interest of public health” and to expect more announcements like Disney’s shortly.

Newsom said he engaged in “deep conversations” with Disney and other companies about how to meet California’s new policy that prevents mass gatherings of over 250 people.

Disney Parks said hotels at Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

Disney said it will work to monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.

The company said it will continue to pay the park’s “cast members” during this time.

Disneyland Resort said it will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during the closure period.

The public can contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.

