Disabled people in Fresno take part in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A group of organizations active in the disability community is trying to make sure everyone has a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Disability Equity Project put on a vaccine clinic Monday with Fresno’s Central Valley Regional Center.

“We’re providing extra support for people who may not feel comfortable in a traditional vaccine environment,” said Disability Equity Project coalition coordinator Brooke Frost. “They may not have American Sign Language interpreters. They may not have availability on how to work with the blind. They may not have the ability to work with people who have behavioral issues through their various disabilities.”

Partner groups include Exceptional Parents Unlimited, Resources for Independence Central Valley, UCP Central California, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center, Valley Center for the Blind, and EasterSeals Central California.

For more information on the project visit depfresno.com. Upcoming vaccine clinics will be announced at https://www.cvrc.org/home/vaccine-information-clinics/