Diocese of Fresno suspending services starting Monday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Diocese of Fresno is suspending services starting Monday.

“All parish operations, activities, ministries, meetings of any kind, etc… will be suspended from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29, 2020,” the diocese said. “Urgent pastoral needs will be responded to according to each parish’s Pastor’s/Administrator’s directives.”

Catholic school sites will also be closed. There will be no classes, events, extended day services or any athletic practices allowed at the sites in the diocese.

The Diocese of Fresno will provide weekly updates on its website at www.dioceseoffresno.org and consider an extension of these directives if needed.

“All diocesan employees are to remain at home beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29, 2020, unless directed otherwise. Employees who have the capability of working remotely will be required to do so.”

