Despite Valley counties in “widespread” coronavirus category, hair salons reopening

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Under California’s new Blueprint for a Safer Economy, business restrictions are based on virus spread. Counties fall into one of four levels, ranging from “minimal” to “widespread.” Even though all Valley counties are in the highest “widespread” category, businesses like hair salons are now allowed open indoors.

Rose Shafi is one of the very first appointments as Bellissima Salon reopens in Fresno. “Because of the first day back and Rita is my hairdresser and she was really kind enough to say yes to the desperate texts that I sent her over the weekend saying hey the salons are open can I come in?”

Owner Rita Rios is excited, too. “I love my art and my craft but because you get used to the interaction with people and obviously it is my main source of income and it’s been really difficult.”

There’s a celebratory mood. But it’s serious, too. Rios hopes they can stay open but says she worries things might change. “It’s always in the back of my mind. I’m definitely way on edge wherever I see somebody walk through the salon. If they touch a knob I try to be as discreet as possible going behind them and wiping everything down with sanitizer.”

Customers stay in their cars until their space is ready. Then, they’re escorted through check-in.

Shafi says, “There’s plenty of room and distance between chairs. … We’re of course wearing masks. There’s temperature checks. Salons have always been very sanitary.”

